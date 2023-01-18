First National Trust Co Has $1.70 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

First National Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in American Electric Power by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $94.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 68.74%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

