First National Trust Co Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,821,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,994,000 after acquiring an additional 187,268 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after buying an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,363,000 after buying an additional 562,273 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,489,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,740,000 after buying an additional 67,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 11.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,370,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,034,000 after buying an additional 142,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $232.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $247.00.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.29.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

