First National Trust Co Increases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 330.4% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $274.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.53. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The company has a market capitalization of $200.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Benchmark lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

