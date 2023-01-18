First National Trust Co Purchases 601 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First National Trust Co increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 30,443,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,398,000 after purchasing an additional 476,875 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 83.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,521,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126,188 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 58.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060,171 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,298,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,829,000 after acquiring an additional 228,706 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,728,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,689,000 after acquiring an additional 147,776 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $101.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.64.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.