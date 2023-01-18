First National Trust Co Sells 295 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First National Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.5 %

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.08.

UNP opened at $214.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.50 and its 200 day moving average is $213.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

