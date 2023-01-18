First National Trust Co Sells 597 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

First National Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 208.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,873,000 after purchasing an additional 577,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in CME Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,732,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000,000 after buying an additional 349,520 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,211,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,413,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,328,000 after acquiring an additional 251,496 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,260,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,075,000 after acquiring an additional 238,555 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CME Group from $207.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $175.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.