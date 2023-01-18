First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the December 15th total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FVC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,949. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.82 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.10.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

