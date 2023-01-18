First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 84.9% from the December 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDIV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 357,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 14,357 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 248,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 31,568 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 644.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 51,393 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,728,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 14,990 shares during the period.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.8 %
DDIV traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,883. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.67. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $26.74 and a 1 year high of $34.66.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Increases Dividend
