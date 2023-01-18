First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 73.4% from the December 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NFTY stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $44.60. 6,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,596. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $49.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.60.
First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.054 per share. This is an increase from First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%.
