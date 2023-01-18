First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 73.4% from the December 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NFTY stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $44.60. 6,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,596. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $49.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.60.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.054 per share. This is an increase from First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFTY. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 21,507 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,276,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $987,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period.

