First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the December 15th total of 169,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust IndXX NextG ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXTG. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the third quarter worth $107,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 66,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NXTG traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.79. The stock had a trading volume of 64,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,996. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.12. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1-year low of $53.16 and a 1-year high of $80.39.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

