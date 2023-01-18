First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the December 15th total of 169,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust IndXX NextG ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXTG. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the third quarter worth $107,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 66,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NXTG traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.79. The stock had a trading volume of 64,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,996. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.12. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1-year low of $53.16 and a 1-year high of $80.39.
First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Cuts Dividend
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG)
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.