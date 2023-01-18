First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Short Interest Down 94.6% in December

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the December 15th total of 161,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FPXI traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.86. 33,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,139. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.48. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $33.73 and a 1-year high of $54.49.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Further Reading

