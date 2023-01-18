First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNX. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FNX traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.38. The company had a trading volume of 44,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,330. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.87. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $79.36 and a 52-week high of $100.88.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.378 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

