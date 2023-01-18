First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Down 84.5% in December

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 84.5% from the December 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $37,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 22.9% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 159.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $220,000.

Get First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FYC traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.25. 12,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,695. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $70.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.83.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.