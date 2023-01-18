First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 55.5% from the December 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 2,878.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 22,193 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FID stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.12. 4,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,296. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

