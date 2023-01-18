First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of First US Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUSB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First US Bancshares by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First US Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in First US Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in First US Bancshares by 1,891.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

First US Bancshares Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of First US Bancshares stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.88. The company had a trading volume of 788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90. First US Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $51.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.11.

First US Bancshares Increases Dividend

First US Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FUSB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from First US Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 20.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of First US Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st.

First US Bancshares Company Profile

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

