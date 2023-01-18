Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of FISV opened at $104.01 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $110.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.86. The stock has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,743,594 shares of company stock valued at $177,762,793. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.