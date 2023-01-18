Five Oceans Advisors Boosts Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Five Oceans Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Sony Group were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SONY. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its holdings in Sony Group by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SONY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Shares of Sony Group stock traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $88.05. 1,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,840. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $121.70. The company has a market cap of $108.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.83.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.47. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

