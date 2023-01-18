Five Oceans Advisors Buys 5,799 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Five Oceans Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.7% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 18,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $16.21. The stock had a trading volume of 42,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,173. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $16.16.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.60%. Analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

