Five Oceans Advisors Has $1.06 Million Stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Five Oceans Advisors decreased its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFNM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 42,972 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 405.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFNM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.47. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,053. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.73. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.12.

