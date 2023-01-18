Five Oceans Advisors Has $246,000 Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Five Oceans Advisors grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 153,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 10,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 24,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,376,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $165.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.71 and a 200 day moving average of $85.17. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.81.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

