Five Oceans Advisors Has $577,000 Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Five Oceans Advisors lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Novartis by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.11.

NVS stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.85. The stock had a trading volume of 11,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,727. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $205.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.25.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

