Five Oceans Advisors Purchases 5,038 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Five Oceans Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 253,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares during the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $539,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.17. 90,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,793,414. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $51.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.74 and a 200-day moving average of $39.52.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

