Flaharty Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.86. 841,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,398,535. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $212.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.14.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.