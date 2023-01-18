Flaharty Asset Management LLC Buys 15,414 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,414 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYLD. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 48.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 329.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XYLD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,143. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.95. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $50.32.

