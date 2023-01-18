Flaharty Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $19,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $321,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $8,659,000. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 164.6% during the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 84,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 52,746 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

IWN traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.25. The company had a trading volume of 123,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,876. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.92. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $128.24 and a 52 week high of $166.38.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

