Flaharty Asset Management LLC Sells 1,604 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 2,411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 72.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.46. 32,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,688. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.97. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $55.54 and a 12-month high of $91.12.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

