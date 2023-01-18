Flaharty Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,178 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 127.4% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% in the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.46.

McDonald’s Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of MCD traded down $6.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.92. 51,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463,186. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.43. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The stock has a market cap of $196.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

