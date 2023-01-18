FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.77. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,353. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 12 month low of $44.75 and a 12 month high of $52.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.79.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th.

