Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CTO David R. King Sells 400 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CTO David R. King sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $10,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 98,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,713.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Flywire Stock Up 0.1 %
FLYW stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.52. 1,158,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,786. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Flywire had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.94 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLYW shares. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Flywire from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.89.
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
