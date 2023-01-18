Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CTO David R. King Sells 400 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CTO David R. King sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $10,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 98,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,713.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Flywire Stock Up 0.1 %

FLYW stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.52. 1,158,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,786. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Flywire had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.94 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Flywire by 65.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Flywire by 170.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 6.0% in the third quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 226.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLYW shares. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Flywire from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

