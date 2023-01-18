Forward Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. Equinix makes up approximately 0.1% of Forward Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Equinix by 1.2% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Equinix by 5.8% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in Equinix by 5.1% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $17.23 on Wednesday, hitting $700.77. The stock had a trading volume of 9,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,332. The company has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a PE ratio of 93.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $672.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $640.84. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $776.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 162.09%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,325,770 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on EQIX. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $757.33.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

