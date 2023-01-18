Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Short Interest Update

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the December 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Fosterville South Exploration Price Performance
Shares of FSXLF stock traded up 0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 0.49. 191,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,010. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 0.28 and its 200-day moving average is 0.26. Fosterville South Exploration has a 52 week low of 0.20 and a 52 week high of 0.73.
About Fosterville South Exploration
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fosterville South Exploration (FSXLF)
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Fosterville South Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fosterville South Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.