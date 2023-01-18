Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Short Interest Update

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the December 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Fosterville South Exploration Price Performance

Shares of FSXLF stock traded up 0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 0.49. 191,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,010. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 0.28 and its 200-day moving average is 0.26. Fosterville South Exploration has a 52 week low of 0.20 and a 52 week high of 0.73.

About Fosterville South Exploration

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of epizonal orogenic gold deposits in Australia. The Company's principal properties are the 100% owned Lauriston Gold Project covering an area of 215 km2; Golden Mountain Project, which covers an area of 102 km2; Moormbool Project comprising three granted licenses; and Providence Project that covers an area of 650 km2.

