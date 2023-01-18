FPX Nickel (TSE:FPX) Given a C$1.06 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

FPX Nickel (TSE:FPX – Get Rating) received a C$1.06 price target from analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

FPX Nickel Stock Performance

FPX Nickel has a 52 week low of C$56.48 and a 52 week high of C$0.09.

About FPX Nickel

FPX Nickel Corp, formerly First Point Minerals Corp, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company is involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests. The Company operates in the exploration of mineral properties segment. The Company operates in Canada and Honduras.

