FPX Nickel (TSE:FPX) Given a C$1.06 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

FPX Nickel (TSE:FPX – Get Rating) received a C$1.06 price target from analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
FPX Nickel Stock Performance
FPX Nickel has a 52 week low of C$56.48 and a 52 week high of C$0.09.
About FPX Nickel
See Also
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for FPX Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FPX Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.