Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th.

Franklin Street Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years. Franklin Street Properties has a payout ratio of -14.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Franklin Street Properties to earn $0.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSP traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.96. 291,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,241. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26. Franklin Street Properties has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $305.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 50,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $137,342.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 515,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSP. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,238,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,906,000 after purchasing an additional 567,314 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 758,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 484,177 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 946.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 356,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 322,856 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,637,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 254,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,213,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,161,000 after buying an additional 197,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

