Frontier (FRONT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.80 Million

Frontier (FRONT) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Frontier token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000922 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $17.20 million and $3.80 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

