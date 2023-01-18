Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 85.9% from the December 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Future Health ESG Stock Performance

Shares of FHLT stock remained flat at $10.33 on Wednesday. Future Health ESG has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Future Health ESG

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHLT. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Future Health ESG during the 1st quarter valued at $10,596,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Future Health ESG during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,005,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Future Health ESG in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,002,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Future Health ESG in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,650,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Future Health ESG in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,144,000. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

About Future Health ESG

Future Health ESG Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination opportunity in the smart health technology sector.

