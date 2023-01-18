FY2022 EPS Estimates for BorgWarner Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for BorgWarner in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $4.31 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.29. The consensus estimate for BorgWarner’s current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s FY2024 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BWA has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

NYSE BWA opened at $44.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $49.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after buying an additional 570,039 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,148,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $318,668,000 after purchasing an additional 396,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,815,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $308,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,791 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,848,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $215,062,000 after purchasing an additional 204,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,706,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $147,785,000 after purchasing an additional 234,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

