FY2022 EPS Estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc. Cut by Wedbush (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Upstart in a report issued on Thursday, January 12th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.78) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.73). The consensus estimate for Upstart’s current full-year earnings is ($1.63) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Upstart’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Upstart to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Upstart to $14.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.14.

Upstart Stock Performance

NASDAQ UPST opened at $17.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.90 and a beta of 1.32. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.67 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 0.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Upstart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,019,000. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Upstart by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Upstart

In related news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,573.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $41,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,066.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,093 shares of company stock valued at $523,524 in the last three months. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Articles

