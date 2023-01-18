FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Issued By DA Davidson

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Banc of California in a report released on Thursday, January 12th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.72 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Banc of California’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BANC. StockNews.com cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Banc of California from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

NYSE:BANC opened at $17.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.23. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.01.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $85.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.73 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 28.13%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 158.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Banc of California by 63.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Banc of California by 14.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

