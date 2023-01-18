FY2024 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the company will earn $6.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.30. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

C stock opened at $50.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Corsicana & Co. grew its position in Citigroup by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 96.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

