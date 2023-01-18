FY2024 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:C)

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2023

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:CGet Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the company will earn $6.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.30. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.8 %

C stock opened at $50.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Corsicana & Co. grew its position in Citigroup by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 96.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Citigroup (NYSE:C)

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.