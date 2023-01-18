FY2024 EPS Estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group in a report released on Monday, January 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.59 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.85. The consensus estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s FY2025 earnings at $3.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.11 EPS.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.
Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $62.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.37. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 158.82%.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
