G999 Self Reported Market Cap Hits $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 18th. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $2,800.48 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, G999 has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00077107 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00055849 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009685 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00024165 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000265 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000200 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

