Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.8 %
NASDAQ GLMD opened at $0.73 on Monday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45. The company has a market cap of $18.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.10.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Research analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
