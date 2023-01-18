Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 1.9% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.19. 728,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,436,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $136.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMD. New Street Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.19.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

