Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Invests $52,000 in Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 184,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Otonomo Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otonomo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $674,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Otonomo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Otonomo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,332,000. Finally, Mithaq Capital SPC purchased a new stake in Otonomo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,757,000. 43.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otonomo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Otonomo Technologies stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.47. 306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,217. Otonomo Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $3.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Otonomo Technologies Profile

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Otonomo Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.

