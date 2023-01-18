Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 71,000 Shares of BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of BlackSky Technology worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in BlackSky Technology by 16.8% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 319,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 46,001 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in BlackSky Technology by 10.6% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,309,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 125,433 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackSky Technology in the second quarter worth $37,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackSky Technology in the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackSky Technology Price Performance

Shares of BlackSky Technology stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.77. 4,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89. BlackSky Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackSky Technology ( NYSE:BKSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.94 million for the quarter. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.64% and a negative net margin of 93.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

About BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds.

