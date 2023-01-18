Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Sells 440 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,678 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,087 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $285,893,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,835,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,632 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $221,865,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,818,035 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $706,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.02. 726,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,771,355. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.78. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46. The stock has a market cap of $433.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,787 shares of company stock worth $36,844,997 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen raised their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.80.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

