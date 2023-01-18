GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Short Interest Update

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a growth of 136.4% from the December 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GMSQF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. 53,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,315. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09. GameSquare Esports has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34.

GameSquare Esports Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming and esports company in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Teams, and Agency Services. The Teams segment provides sponsorships, prizes, and players to teams. The Agency Services segment represents esports players and influencers, including Twitch streamers, YouTubers, and gaming personalities, as well as other on-screen talent, such as commentators, analysts, event hosts, and production crew.

