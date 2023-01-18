GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Short Interest Update

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a growth of 136.4% from the December 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
GameSquare Esports Price Performance
GMSQF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. 53,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,315. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09. GameSquare Esports has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34.
GameSquare Esports Company Profile
