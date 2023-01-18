Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Up to $3.64

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.64, but opened at $3.82. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 34,922 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Friday, December 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.30 target price on the stock.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Up 6.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $997.28 million, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of -1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu ( NYSE:GOTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $85.21 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 72.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,779,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 4.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,598,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 238,233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,508,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 238,918 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 17.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,058,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 610,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 56,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

