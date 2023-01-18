GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY) Shares Down 1.5%

GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY – Get Rating) shares were down 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.38 and last traded at $39.41. Approximately 541,395 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,015% from the average daily volume of 48,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

GENMAB A/S/S Trading Down 1.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.44.

About GENMAB A/S/S

(Get Rating)

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GENMAB A/S/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GENMAB A/S/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.