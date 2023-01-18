Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Plans Dividend of $0.14

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th.

Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 81.7% annually over the last three years.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOODN opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $26.81.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

