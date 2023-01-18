Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Plans Dividend of $0.14

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th.
Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 81.7% annually over the last three years.
Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance
NASDAQ GOODN opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $26.81.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gladstone Commercial (GOODN)
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.